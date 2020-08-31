Changes To The Narrandera Sportsground Are On Their Way!

The Narrandera Shire Council has just announced that Bill Arnold Pty. Ltd. of Leeton are the successful tender for the upcoming design and construction of the new change rooms and clubrooms at the Narrandera Sports ground.

Contractor Bill Arnold Pty. Ltd. have already impressed with a brand new concept design for the change and clubrooms, based on requirements outlined on the tender request.

The shiny new designs come complete with two levels, with the lower level comprised of two change rooms which includes showers, toilets and strapping rooms, all of which meet specific AFL State level guidelines.

Some of the other spaces include a fitness area, two umpire & referee change areas with storage areas and amenities, as well as a medical assessment room.

The project is being funded by five separate Government bodies including the Australian Government Department of Health with $1,400,000, Narrandera Shire Council with $315,000, AFL Riverina with $100,000, Stronger Country Communities Fund Round 3 with $100,000 and the Narrandera Imperial Football-Netball Club with $73,360.

The preliminary works will include geotechnical investigation, final detailed designs and tree clearing in preparation for the construction, with building predicted to commence in late 2020.

For more information on the upcoming construction, follow the link through to the council website.

