Changes To WA's Rules On Close Contacts, Isolation And Testing

As Western Australia maps it way around the current Omicron peak, Premier Mark McGowan confirmed a number of rule changes ready to come into effect.

From Tuesday, anyone who tests positive will be required to undergo seven days quarantine, reduced from 14 as the state deals with a 'higher case load'.

The close contact definition has also changed, limited to any household member who had contact with a positive case during their infectious period.

Close contacts will be notified by WA Health in certain circumstances. Premier Mark McGowan said the changes are in place to help manage the current cases.

"These new protocols are not a sign the pandemic is over, they signify the start of real impact of Omicron in Western Australia, and will help manage community transmission and minimise disruption caused by the virus in the community and economy," McGowan said.

The new rules become effective immediately, as the state seeks a path out of the Omicron wave.

It's not required by law to report a positive rapid antigen result, residents face hefty fines if they do not oblige, which can be done by calling 13 COVID.

Chief Health Officer Doctor Andy Robertson warned West Aussies not be alarmed if the infection rates increase again.

"We are expecting that we will get that rise in the coming days, and putting these measures in to manage them and do that safely is part of the thinking."

