Channel 9 Meet With The AFL Over Streaming Rights

Tom Browne reported this afternoon on his footy news podcast that Channel 9 are in the running to be part of the next TV broadcast rights deal.

Browne told the Triple M Footy news podcast that Nine & the AFL met last Friday.

“I do understand that at this stage that in terms of the streaming rights, Stan & Nine are interested.”

"There is a lot going on in that space. Gil McLachlan edging closer to a record TV deal."

