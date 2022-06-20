Channel 9 Meet With The AFL Over Streaming Rights
Tom Browne with the latest.
Tom Browne reported this afternoon on his footy news podcast that Channel 9 are in the running to be part of the next TV broadcast rights deal.
Browne told the Triple M Footy news podcast that Nine & the AFL met last Friday.
“I do understand that at this stage that in terms of the streaming rights, Stan & Nine are interested.”
"There is a lot going on in that space. Gil McLachlan edging closer to a record TV deal."