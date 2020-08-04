Channel 9 Melbourne Accidentally Played Vision Of A Reporter Saying “F**k My Life” On The News Tonight

A producer at 9 News in Melbourne is presumably in some hot water tonight after accidentally leaving in pre-recorded footage of reporter Lana Murphy swearing.

WATCH HERE:

“Murphy slips up and says “f**k my life” — to be fair, she’s probably just saying what all of us in Melbourne are thinking.

She later tweeted to explain the stuff up.

Whoops!

Stay across all our funniest stuff with the Pub Talk Playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!