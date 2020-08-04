Channel 9 Melbourne Accidentally Played Vision Of A Reporter Saying “F**k My Life” On The News Tonight

Image: Channel 9

A producer at 9 News in Melbourne is presumably in some hot water tonight after accidentally leaving in pre-recorded footage of reporter Lana Murphy swearing.

“Murphy slips up and says “f**k my life” — to be fair, she’s probably just saying what all of us in Melbourne are thinking.

She later tweeted to explain the stuff up.

Rudi Edsall

4 August 2020

Rudi Edsall

