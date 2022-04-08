Chaos As Passengers Languish In Long Queues At Sydney Airport

With Easter holidays almost here, chaos has erupted at Sydney Airport with passengers reported long delays on Thursday night.

Photos posted to social media pages showed thousands of people lined up at Terminal 3, which services Qantas, and Terminal 2, which services Virgin, Jetstar, and Rex flights.

Sydney Airport chief executive Geoff Culbert apologised for the inconvenience of the delays.

“We’re facing a perfect storm at the moment,” Mr Culbert told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Sydney Airport have said the mayhem comes down to a combination of large cohorts of passengers due to Easter school holidays, along with a shortage of security personnel, and lax travel practices, like removing laptops at the security screening sites.

"Traffic numbers are picking up, travellers are inexperienced after two years of not travelling, and the close contact rules are making it hard to fill shifts and staff the airport," Mr Culbert said.

"We encourage everyone to get to the airport early and we ask everyone to be patient as the industry gets back on its feet."

A spokeswoman said the "sheer volume of people" was behind the lengthy queues and heeded a warning to all passengers travelling in the coming fortnight to arrive at the airport two hours before their flights.

