Chaos At Melbourne Airport After Security Breach

Chaos descended upon Melbourne Airport with a security breach on Tuesday morning causing mass delays.

Thousands of put out passengers had to be re-screened after one passenger managed to bypass security entirely.

In a statement Qantas said a person "inadvertently entered the terminal without a security screening" forcing some passengers off planes and into lengthy queues.

"As a precaution all Qantas operations have been put on hold and passengers in the terminal are being re-screened, which is causing delays to some services this morning."

Almost a dozen flights have been delayed, while one Gold Coast flight was cancelled.

Flow-on effects are expected to occur in airports across the nation throughout the morning.

Travellers took to social media to vent their frustrations with their plans now up in the air! 

A similar similar incident occurred last month at Sydney airport when a passenger bypassed security screening.

