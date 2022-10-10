Chaos At Melbourne Airport After Security Breach

Chaos descended upon Melbourne Airport with a security breach on Tuesday morning causing mass delays.

Thousands of put out passengers had to be re-screened after one passenger managed to bypass security entirely.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

In a statement Qantas said a person "inadvertently entered the terminal without a security screening" forcing some passengers off planes and into lengthy queues.

"As a precaution all Qantas operations have been put on hold and passengers in the terminal are being re-screened, which is causing delays to some services this morning." - Qantas

Almost a dozen flights have been delayed, while one Gold Coast flight was cancelled.

Flow-on effects are expected to occur in airports across the nation throughout the morning.

Travellers took to social media to vent their frustrations with their plans now up in the air!

A similar similar incident occurred last month at Sydney airport when a passenger bypassed security screening.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.