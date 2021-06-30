Charges Could Be Laid Over Victoria’s Deadly Hotel Quarantine

A work safety report into Melbourne’s hotel quarantine system has been passed on the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Worksafe opened the investigation last year and have conducted a year-long workplace investigation

The DPP will determine if charges will be laid over the 2020 failed scheme.

According to the Herald Sun the DPP will be looking at whether security guards, Ministers or hotels can be prosecuted.

The head of the report saying this is about justice for the 801 people who died, their families and the people of Victoria.

