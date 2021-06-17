Charges Laid After Shooting Incident Inside A Risdon Vale Home

Detectives from Bellerive CIB have charged a Risdon Vale man following reports of a shooting incident on the state's Eastern Shore.

The 24-year-old was taken into custody on Wednesday around 1:30 after police responded to a call-out of shots fired inside a Waratah Road home.

No-one was injured during the incident, and it is alleged the people involved knew each other.

The man appeared in Hobart Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000

It also comes as a timely reminder of Tasmania's permanent firearms amnesty. Further information is available here: https://fas.police.tas.gov.au/amnesty-surrender-firearms

The Tasmania Briefing

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.