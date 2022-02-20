Charges Laid Over Grim Murder In Fitzgerald Park, Innisfail

WARNING: The following article contains descriptions of violence that may disturb some readers.

A man has been charged with murder over a gruesome death in far north Queensland.

Cassowary Coast police allege a 36-year-old man used a battery powered circular saw to cut off a 66-year-old man's leg.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Authorities allege that about 3.48am on Saturday the two men drove to Fitzgerald Park in Innisfail, before getting out of the car to sit under a tree.

About 20 minutes later the accused allegedly used the saw to cut off the older man's leg below the knee, before assisting him back into the car and then disappearing on foot.

Shortly after a member of the public discovered the mutilated man and called emergency services. The 66-year-old man died soon after.

Police are attempting to establish how the men are connected; however, it is not believed to be a random attack.

The 36-year-old was found by police around midday at an Innisfail residence and has been charged with one count of murder.

He will appear at an Innisfail court on Monday.

Police are appealing for information or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000, or report anonymously at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.