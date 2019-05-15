Charges laid over Northam Assault

Northam Detectives have charged a woman in relation to an incident that occurred in Northam on

Sunday, 12 May 2019.

Just after 9am, it is alleged the woman approached an 85-year-old lady and her carer who were

attending a mother’s day breakfast in Northam. As she approached the ladies, she aggressively

rushed at the carer causing her to flee, she then turned and walked towards the 85 year old victim

who was standing on the curb nearby.

It is further alleged the woman grabbed the victim’s handbag and forcibly pushed her causing her to

fall backwards off the curb and onto the roadside.

A community member gave chase as the woman fled through the shopping centre allegedly

committing further offences. Other community members assisted which resulted in the woman

being arrested.

The victim received a fractured left shoulder as a result of the incident and needs to undergo further

medical treatment over the coming days.

As a result of the incidents, the 36-year-old woman from Northam has been charged with:-

· Aggravated Robbery;

· Grievous Bodily Harm;

· Indecent Acts in Public;

· Aggravated Assault Occasioning Bodily Harm; and

· Common Assault.

She is next due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on 27 May 2019.