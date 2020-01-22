Charges laid over reported kidnapping in South Albury

Two men have been charged in relation to an investigation into an alleged kidnapping in South Albury.

A 24-year-old man was sleeping in a unit in South Albury at around 5.30am on Sunday morning (19/01/20).

It's believed he was woken up by group of people entering the room.

Police will allege a firearm and tomahawk were used to threaten the man, who was then forced into the back of a black Holden Cruze and driven to Mungabereena Reserve.

The victim was reportedly assaulted with the tomahawk, before fleeing through bush land and jumping into the Murray River.

A fisherman saw the man and called police, who then began an investigation.

The 24-year-old was transported to Albury Hospital with minor injuries.

On Monday (20/01/20), a 24-year-old man was arrested at a Wodonga address.

Later that day, a 22-year-old man was arrested at a home in Wodonga.

The man's vehicle was searched, officers reportedly seizing a firearm from the driver's door pocket.

The 22-year-old has been charged with kidnap in company with intent to commit serious indictable offence occasioning actual bodily harm; specially aggravated enter dwelling with dangerous weapon, and two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others.

The 24-year-old man will appear on multiple charges; including kidnap in company with intent to commit serious indictable offence occasioning actual bodily harm, specially aggravated enter dwelling with dangerous weapon, possess unregistered firearm, carry firearm manner likely to injure person, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company of others.

Both have been refused bail and are due to face Albury Local Court.

