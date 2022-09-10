Charles Set To Be Officially Sworn In As New King

Charles is set to be officially proclaimed King at an Accession Council at St James Place on Saturday.

The events following the Accession Council will include the principal proclamation at 11AM, followed by a second proclamation at the Royal Exchange in London.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are also set to have proclamations read at 12PM on Sunday.

King Charles will be required to make a formal declaration before signing an oath which will be witnessed by privy counsellors.

The councillors are likely to include Prince William along with King Charles’ wife, Camilla the Queen Consort.

Traditionally, the entire privy council would be expected to witness the proclamation of the new sovereign but due to the number of councillors which exceeds 700, only 200 will bear witness.

Parliament will be called as soon as the obligatory mourning period of 10 days has concluded.

This will be the first time in history that an Accession Council will be aired live on television.

