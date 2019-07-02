Charlestown Square Turns 40!

Charlestown Square is turning 40 this year and is inviting old and new friends to come and celebrate this nostalgic milestone in Newcastle history. Expect to see plenty of 70s inspired fun activations and mega giveaways taking over the space for 40 days.

Presents for everyone! It’s Charlestown Square’s 40th birthday, but they’re handing out the presents. There’s over $40K in giveaways, plus one lucky customer will win a $10K Helloworld holiday to the destination of their choice as well as daily instant win prizes such as Gift Cards, Movie Tickets and more.

Spend $150 or more at participating stores and enter the database for your chance to WIN!

Daily instant win prizes include movie tickets, gift cards and more!

Win a $10K holiday thanks to helloworld - only at Charlestown Square.

This 40-day long party is all about celebrating with the generations of shoppers that have gathered at Charlie Square over the years. Check out Charlestown Square’s social media and give #charlieturns40 a follow!

Head over to the dedicated 40th birthday page now!

