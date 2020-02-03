Triple M Melbourne 105.1
Charlie Curnow Expected To Miss The First Half Of The Season

On the Hot Breakfast.

Article heading image for Charlie Curnow Expected To Miss The First Half Of The Season

Carlton forward Charlie Curnow is expected to miss the first half of the season with an on-going knee injury. 

Curnow injured his patella during a freak incident where he tripped up a set of stairs. 

Carlton communicated to their members that Curnow would be available early in the season, but have since eased their expectations.  

Curnow was limited to just 11 games last season and has a history with knee injuries. 

