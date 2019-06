Carlton young-gun Charlie Curnow has suffered a 'low grade' knee injury this afternoon against Fremantle.

Curnow limped from the field after a heavy clash with Ethan Hughes.

Carlton's head of football confirmed that he has suffered a low grade medial injury to his right knee.

WATCH HERE:

This means Curnow is likely to be sidelined for a number of weeks.

Scans will confirm the full extent of the damage.