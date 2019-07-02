Charlie Curnow To Miss A Month With Knee Injury

The Blues will be without Charlie Curnow for up to a month with a medial ligament injury.

Curnow injured his knee early in the clash with Fremantle, with scans revealing the extent of the injury.

“Charlie’s got a medial ligament knee injury which is what we thought on the day, the MRI confirmed that,” Carlton director of high performance Andrew Russell said.

“We think he’ll miss three or four games.”

Harry McKay will also miss another week with a groin injury, while Patrick Cripps is a chance to play as is David Cuningham.

“Patrick will be a test this week — he ran today and moved quite well. He’s a chance to play and we’ll see how he holds up under a bit of footy load later in the week,” he said.

“David (Cuningham)’s knee is settling, he had a hypertension episode during the bye. He ran today and moved pretty well, he’ll be a test on Thursday to see whether he’s fit enough to play.”