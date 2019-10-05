Charlie Curnow To Undergo Knee Surgery

Emerging Carlton forward Charlie Curnow will undergo surgery on his right knee on Monday after a social basketball mishap.

Curnow was playing a non-competitive game with some teammates over the weekend when he took a fall and experienced some discomfort.

The Blues revealed that the 22 year-old suffered some ligament damage in his knee and that surgery is required to stabilise his patella.

Carlton's Head of Football Brad Lloyd is confident that Curnow will make a full recovery and will be fit to start next season on time.

“We are confident surgery will be the right course of action to allow him to recover fully,” Lloyd told the Carlton website.

“We expect he will be back running prior to Christmas as he prepares for the start of the 2020 season.

“While Charlie is really disappointed, he is determined to attack his rehab and do everything he possibly can to get back to his best and help his teammates achieve success next year.”