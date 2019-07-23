Charlie Curnow Will Miss The Remainder Of The Year

Carlton have officially ruled Charlie Curnow out for the rest of the season.

The exciting forward has suffered further bone bruising to the same knee which he injured in the round 15 victory over Fremantle.

Carlton's high performance director Andrew Russell confirmed the news via the club's website.

“He’ll probably only have maybe one or two games at the end of the season that he possibly could play,” Russell said.

“That’s no certainty, so what we’ve decided to do is actually take Charlie out for the whole season and make sure that he’s 100 per cent fit for the start of pre-season training.”