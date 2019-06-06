Charlie Dixon Confirms He'll Return In The SANFL This Week

Port Adelaide forward Charlie Dixon has confirmed to Triple M's Rush Hour with Jars & Louie he'll play footy this week for the first time in nearly 10 months.

Dixon will play in the SANFL this weekend, returning from a broken leg suffered late last season.

The 28-year-old has gone through a difficult time after pain in his ankle forced him to go under the knife once again in March.

But he told Jars & Louie he's all good to go now.

"I'm having a trot around," he confirmed on Triple M on Thursday.

"It's been nine months, and something that I've sort of struggled through.

"I'm finally getting my chance to get out there and experience a bit of football again. Yeah, I'm pretty excited."

CHARLIE DIXON'S FULL CHAT:

Don’t miss a moment of Triple M’s Rush Hour with JB and Billy and subscribe to the Catch Up podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.