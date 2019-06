Port Adelaide forward Charlie Dixon has made successful return to football yesterday in the SANFL.

Dixon dominated up front, booting five goals in Port's 20 point win over Sturt.

The 28 year-old, hadn't played since Round 21 last year after suffering a severe ankle injury.

Dixon also collected 13 disposals, six marks, 4 tackles & 4 hit-outs.

Port Adelaide skipper Ollie Wines was also prolific in his return game from a fractured leg, finishing with 32 disposals, 10 tackles and 8 clearances.