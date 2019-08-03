Charlie Dixon Explains Why He Was Dropped To The SANFL

Charlie Dixon has explained why he was dropped to the SANFL on the Rush Hour with Jars and Louie.

LISTEN HERE:

“It was probably more around just my mental state more than anything,” Dixon said.

“I wasn’t happy with where I was playing, my form wasn’t there either.

“I sorta had a couple of rough weeks mentally in my personal life I’d sorta been struggling with and I just wasn’t able to do my bit for the team.

“I had to basically go back to the twos and just try and do my role for the team.”

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!