Support The Chase And Tyler Foundation.

If you love a good sausage sizzle, and are keen to support a fantastic local cause, here's where you need to be!

Make plans to get to Mooroopna Woolworths on Saturday 27th July 10am – 2pm and buy a snag in support of the Chase and Tyler Foundation.

Can't get there? Make an Online Donation HERE.

For more contact Caroline on 0423 431 562.

Vanessa Robinson established the Chase and Tyler Foundation after her sons, Chase 8 and Tyler 6, died from accidental carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning in 2010. An unserviced gas heater spilled deadly CO into their home, killing Chase and Tyler and hospitalising Vanessa with acute CO poisoning for near two months, where she now suffers permeant disabilities.

CO spillage is undetectable. It is a poisonous gas you cannot see, taste or smell and is a silent killer. It causes flu-like symptoms such as headaches, nausea, dizziness, burning eyes, confusion, drowsiness, and even loss of consciousness. In very severe cases, CO poisoning can result in brain damage and death.

Gas or fuel-burning appliances not maintained or the operation of outdoor gas or fuel-burning appliances within confined spaces can produce CO from the incomplete burning of fuels such as natural gas, wood, propane, heating oil, kerosene, coal, or charcoal.

The accident highlighted a lack of knowledge about gas and fuel-burning appliance safety and CO poisoning by not only the Australian community but also within the government sector, energy, and related industries as well as emergency services.

Our Vision

Zero deaths or injury from accidental CO poisoning in Australia.

Mission

Founded in 2011, the Chase and Tyler Foundation is a national non-profit organisation with DGR status. We’re dedicated to preventing illness, injury, and death from accidental CO poisoning through awareness and education, support services, advocacy, research and strategic partnerships.

Our Values

Human rights focus – Promoting the rights to improve the health of all Australians.

Commitment to excellence – Ensuring high standards in all our work Inclusiveness.

Collaboration and Partnerships – We build strong partnerships with our stakeholders, equally and with respect.

Community development and leadership – Communities are empowered and have the resources, skills and knowledge to address issues of concern and drive positive, lasting change at the grass-roots level.

Transparency and accountability – All of our activities are carried out openly and transparently, and we accept full responsibility for the outcomes generated through these activities.

Passion – We are passionate about our work, creating sustainable improvement in people’s lives, and supporting the Australian community.

We want to thank you in advance for supporting us in educating communities about this silent killer and honouring Chase and Tyler’s memory.