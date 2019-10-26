Chaz Mostert's Ford Mustang Declared A Write-Off Following Top 10 Shootout Crash

Chaz Mostert's Ford Mustang has been declared a write off following a heavy crash during Saturday Top 10 Shootout for the Gold Coast 600.

Mostert was last out during the shootout but found himself in trouble at turn 11 hitting the wall hard, taking him and teammate James Moffat out of this weekend's races.

WATCH HERE:

Tickford Racing CEO Tim Edwards confirmed the car was a write off shortly after the crash.

“The chassis is a write-off,” Edwards told supercars.com.

"It's punched the chassis rail back through the firewall.

“The engine is not even connected to the car anymore, it’s sheared the engine off and shoved it backwards through the car.

“The chassis is a complete write-off, as is most of the stuff that’s bolted to it.”

Mostert was shattered following the events, especially after plenty of success previously at the Surfers Paradise circuit.

“I just made the smallest mistake and it bites you,” Mostert added.

“There’s no excuse. We were nowhere in the middle sector, I shouldn’t have really made that mistake, but I just really struggled with the feel of the car under me to start with.

“In saying that it’s our job to drive around those things and try and do a time. I just failed today, it’s pretty simple.”

