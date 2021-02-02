Cheap Trick To Join Bush and Stone Temple Pilots for Under The Southern Stars
Cheap Trick will join Stone Temple Pilots and Bush for Under The Southern Stars this year.
The rescheduled tour will hit up the east coast from April 30, starting in Wollongong, finishing up in Brisbane on May 16.
With Cheap Trick releasing their 20th album, In Another World on April 9, the group said they were thrilled to be touring Australia with new music.
“We look forward to joining Bush and Stone Temple Pilots in one of our favourite countries. We will have a new record out and are excited to play some of our new songs.”
All three International headliners will rotate their playing position, with playing orders to be advised soon.
The new dates and locations for UTSS2021
UNDER THE SOUTHERN STARS: APRIL – MAY 2021
Friday, April 30: WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Saturday, May 1: Camp Shortland Field, Newcastle NSW
Sunday, May 2: The Entertainment Grounds, Gosford NSW
Wednesday, May 5: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW
Friday, May 7: Bonython Park, Adelaide SA
Saturday, May 8: Foreshore Reserve, Hastings VIC
Sunday, May 9: Showgrounds, Yarrawonga VIC
Wednesday, May 12: The Timber Yard, Port Melbourne VIC
Friday, May 14: Kings Beach Amphitheatre, Caloundra QLD
Saturday, May 15: Southport Sharks, Gold Coast QLD
Sunday, May 16: Riverstage, Brisbane QLD
Unfortunately, Perth dates were unable to be rescheduled, ticket holders will be contacted by Ticketmaster to arrange a refund.
The tour organisers hope you can make the new dates and strongly encourage everyone to #KeepYourTicket and show your support for our industry. All 2020/2021 tour tickets already purchased are valid for the rescheduled festival dates and no exchange is necessary, so just hold on to your tickets and we’ll see you there!
