"Cheaper Than Retail" - Perth Gets First Use Of New App That Promises Cheaper Petrol Prices

Ding dong! The jingle bells are ringing because little old Perth is getting first dibs at a new app that promises to unlock cheaper than retail petrol prices for local motorists in time for Christmas and the summer holidays.

It's called EzySt, it's Australian developed and differs from existing fuel pricing apps and schemes in three key ways:

It delivers cheaper-than-advertised fuel prices and convenience item deals straight to the user’s mobile phone It's free to download It doesn’t rely on crowd-sourced information

EzySt features maps with local fuel price information, and allows motorists to plan their route based on most appropriate fuel and convenience deals. Users can also save their fuel grade, set deal and retail brand preferences, and more.

EzySt is now available through the App Store and Google Play, and can be followed via their Facebook page. More information is available on the EzySt website.