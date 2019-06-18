Check Out The Brand New Video From Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen has dropped the brand new video for his single Western Stars and we wish we were in it.

The video shows Bruce and his band playing in a small town, dim lit bar, driving in the desert and drinking whiskey- something we can get about.

Watch:



Westerns Stars, is the 19th studio album from Bruce Springsteen.

Get your copy in-store and online here

For all that matters in rock news this week:





Make sure you download the Triple M app from iTunes or Google Play to stay across everything Triple M.