Check Out The Brand New Video From Bruce Springsteen

WATCH

Cassie Walker

6 hours ago

Cassie Walker

Image: Bruce Springsteen, supplied

Image: Bruce Springsteen, supplied

Bruce Springsteen has dropped the brand new video for his single Western Stars and we wish we were in it.

The video shows Bruce and his band playing in a small town, dim lit bar, driving in the desert and drinking whiskey- something we can get about.

Watch:

Post

Westerns Stars, is the 19th studio album from Bruce Springsteen.
