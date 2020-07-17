Check Out The Trailer For Metallica’s S&M2 Here

Metallica have dropped an exciting trailer for their new live album/DVD set S&M2.

The set list is full of “many fan favourites” and also what’s being described as “two very unique classical pieces”.

“The might and the power of the orchestra is sorta like, you look around and go ‘holy shit’,” drummer Lars Ulrich says in the trailer.

The band recorded with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra over two nights late last year.

It will be available on August 28, and you can pre-order here — www.metallica.com/sm2.

