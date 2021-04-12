Check Out These ANZAC Day Ceremonies In The Whitsundays

Read Here

Article heading image for Check Out These ANZAC Day Ceremonies In The Whitsundays

Check Out These ANZAC Day Ceremonies In The Whitsundays! 

                                                   AIRLIE BEACH SUB BRANCH

                                                         ANZAC DAY 2021

 

0530 hrs   Dawn service at Cenotaph Bi Centennial Park Cannonvale. Ex- Service personal may book a free Taxi to Dawn service. Call Taxi Base on 4944 4999 during Office Hours Monday – Friday. Bus available to Jubilee Tavern for Gunfire Breakfast

0630 hrs  Gunfire Breakfast Jubilee Tavern, complimentary to Veterans and their immediate family, and a small charge to the public.

0810 hrs  Bus to leave Jubilee Tavern to Main March and service.

0800 hrs  Start to assemble in Lagoon car park Waterson Way

0845 hrs Step Off for Parade then SERVICE after Parade at Remembrance Rock, Foreshore Park Airlie Beach.

On completion of Parade and Service all are welcome to attend the Jubilee Tavern where a Trench Lunch will be served at 1200 hrs, complimentary to Veterans and their immediate family, and a small charge to the public. Service People, please wear your medals throughout the day for identification

1330 hrs Two Up activities will be held indoors at Jubilee Tavern

12 April 2021

Anzac Day
Whitsundays
Mackay
Jay and Dave
Listen Live!
Anzac Day
Whitsundays
Mackay
Jay and Dave
Anzac Day
Whitsundays
Mackay
Jay and Dave
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs