Check Out These ANZAC Day Ceremonies In The Whitsundays!

AIRLIE BEACH SUB BRANCH

ANZAC DAY 2021

0530 hrs Dawn service at Cenotaph Bi Centennial Park Cannonvale. Ex- Service personal may book a free Taxi to Dawn service. Call Taxi Base on 4944 4999 during Office Hours Monday – Friday. Bus available to Jubilee Tavern for Gunfire Breakfast

0630 hrs Gunfire Breakfast Jubilee Tavern, complimentary to Veterans and their immediate family, and a small charge to the public.

0810 hrs Bus to leave Jubilee Tavern to Main March and service.

0800 hrs Start to assemble in Lagoon car park Waterson Way

0845 hrs Step Off for Parade then SERVICE after Parade at Remembrance Rock, Foreshore Park Airlie Beach.

On completion of Parade and Service all are welcome to attend the Jubilee Tavern where a Trench Lunch will be served at 1200 hrs, complimentary to Veterans and their immediate family, and a small charge to the public. Service People, please wear your medals throughout the day for identification

1330 hrs Two Up activities will be held indoors at Jubilee Tavern