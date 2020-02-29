Check out this hilarious truck driver from New Zealand who stopped a robbery in Queensland

A man from New Zealand, who goes by 'T', stumbled across a robbery-in-process in Queensland this week, holding down one of the young robbers until Police arrived.

Following his heroics, 'T' appeared on Channel 9's The TODAY Show to talk about the incident, where he had the hosts and viewers alike in absolute hysterics.

Check out the interview below for highlights such as “the second fella just looked at me and I was like ‘you’re not going anywhere,’” and "he was struggling at first and I was like ‘mate, you’re wasting your breath, you’re gonna make yourself tired.’”

