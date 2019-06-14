Check This One Day Only Succulent Sale In Shepparton This Saturday!

Our next official fundraiser for Give Me 5 For Kids is a must for succulent fans!

Lisa is a long time supporter of Give Me 5 for Kids and works tirelessly all year preparing succulents ready to sell. Creatively arranged in pots and baking trays, small and large sizes and loads of variety.

Time: Saturday Juen 15 ONLY 9:00am to 4:00pm

Contact: Lisa, Tel: 0437 492 462



Thanks to the open hearts and generosity of the public, we continue to raise more funds annually for the Goulburn Valley Health children’s ward and make a real difference to the lives of sick local kids.

Thanks to the open hearts and generosity of the public, 95.3 Triple M continue to raise more funds annually for the Goulburn Valley Health Health children’s ward and make a real difference to the lives of sick local kids.

Each June, 95.3 Triple M and Channel 9 networks get behind the cause by holding and supporting local fundraising events.

To see what’s on this year and to participate, click to www.giveme5forkids.com.au.

Can’t get along to an event? No worries. You can donate online anytime via:http://bit.ly/DonateToGM5FKGVHealth.

#GM5FK is Southern Cross Austereo’s national fundraiser which has been supporting and raising funds for local children’s hospital wards across regional Australia for the last 20 years.

Beginning in the mid-'90s as a simple coin drive from the Central Coast region, this annual charity drive has since raised $22.3 million nationally and benefited over 40 children’s hospital wards.