Check Your Cards! A Rare Pokémon Card Is Expected To Fetch $144k

Check your cards! A suuuper rare Pokémon card is expected to fetch up to $144,000!

It's being auctioned off by Heritage Auctions in the US, but it's not just any card - there's thought to only be seven produced.

The card is the Pokémon Super Secret Battle No.1 Trainer Card:



Heritage Auction Heritage Auction

The description reads:

Pokémon Super Secret Battle "No. 1 Trainer" Trainer Promo Hologram Trading Card (1999) PSA Gem MT 10. Holy Grail Alert!

This lot features perhaps the most sought-after card, and arguably one of the rarest cards in the entire Pokémon Trading Card Game, a 1999 Super Secret Battle No. 1 Trainer Card graded a perfect GEM MINT 10! It literally does not get any better than this!

The card reads "The Pokémon Card Game Official Tournament's champion is recognized here, and this honor is praised. By presenting this card, you may gain preferential entry into the Secret Super Battle."

The finals of this tournament were a secret, hence the name of the tournament -- you only found out the location after winning one of these cards in one of seven regional tournaments. This particular card was given to one of the seven first place winners!

The finals took place in Tokyo on August 22, 1999. Due to the fact that there were only seven regional tournaments it's estimated that there's also only seven of these cards in the world.

According to psacard.com there are 19 Pikachu Illustrator cards certified (the Pikachu Illustrator is widely known as the most expensive Pokémon card), but there are only seven Super Secret Battle No. 1 Trainer cards, so that makes this card even rarer!

The artwork was done by Hideki Kazama. PSA has certified only 7 copies of this card to date, with 6 of them earning a perfect GEM MINT 10.

The bid is currently at a decent $15,500 USD, so please hold on while I dig up & blow off the dust from my old Pokémon cards - which I'm hoping are worth a mint!

