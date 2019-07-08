Check Your Lotto Tix – Gatton Has A Winner But Doesn’t Know It Yet!

If you purchased a ticket in Saturday night’s Gold Lotto draw from the Gatton Plaza Newsagency and haven’t checked your ticket yet – you should, because you could be $770,000 richer!

A Gatton resident or visitor has scored division one in the weekend draw and has netted themselves a very nice $774,838.34.

The entry is unregistered which means Golden Casket official have no way of making contact with the winner.

Gatton Plaza Newsagency employee Julie Feldhahn said she hopes the winner checks their ticket soon.

“We’ve been telling everyone who comes in today to check their ticket, really hoping that they’re the person we’re searching for,” she said.

“News does travel fast in Gatton so we don’t think it will be very long before the winner checks their ticket and discovers they’re a division one winner.”

Golden Casket spokesperson Lauren Cooney said she was eager to unite the player with their prize.

“If you realise you are holding the division one winning ticket, contact Golden Casket on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize.”

The winning numbers in Saturday Gold Lotto draw 3961 on Saturday 6 July 2019 were 30, 23, 15, 44, 18 and 41, while the supplementary numbers were 1 and 5.

Get checking those tickets!

