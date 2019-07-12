Cheddar, The Corgi From 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine', Has Sadly Passed Away

Stewart, the loveable corgi who played Cheddar on TV series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, has sadly passed away.

The TV show's furriest partner in crime was put to sleep two days ago, with the news confirmed by the owner's Instagram account.

"We went to the beach (his favourite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch at In & Out burgers," the post reads.

"We relaxed in the sun and just enjoyed each other's company. Our veterinarian met us there later and Stewart went to sleep peacefully in my arms while listening to the sounds of the ocean.

"He was a one in a million kind of dog, he was my supaah staah."

Stewart - who as Cheddar had entire episodes revolve around him, including being lost by Jake and Amy - will be survived on the show by his sister Stella.