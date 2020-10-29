Chelmsford Place Promenade Design Plans Adopted

Council resolved to adopt the full design plans for the redevelopment of the CBD Enhancement Phase 3 – Chelmsford Place Promenade at its October Ordinary Meeting.

The work will proceed in stages as grant funding becomes available. In the event that insufficient grant funds are secured, Council will allocate up to a maximum of $200,000 from the Infrastructure Reserve for the full development.

Last month, Council endorsed the draft plans designed by landscape architect FSLA for the Chelmsford Place Promenade and these design plans were placed on public exhibition until 5pm on 19 October 2020.

The draft designs were publicly exhibited through various ways including Council’s Have Your Say online engagement portal, Council’s website and Facebook page and a double spread feature in the Irrigator newspaper. Three community pop up information sessions were also held throughout the consultation period.

Councillor and Chair of the CBD Enhancement Committee, Cr George Weston, thanked the community for their interest in the project and the constructive feedback.

“Council received an excellent response which helped us to ensure needs, concerns and opportunities on the design are fully understood and considered,” said Cr Weston.

“The majority of public feedback received was in favour of the design with Councillors agreeing that the designs will transform Leeton’s CBD to create a vibrant greenspace and an iconic entry to Leeton’s CBD while celebrating our history and leaving a legacy for future generations,” said Cr Weston.

Five key themes were identified for discussion which included removal of the Christmas tree and red flowering gum, traffic and pedestrian management and parking, removal of the rotary shelter and fountain, tower art installation, condition of the iconic light poles and light fittings, and provision of toilet facilities. These themes were also mentioned by two members of the public who registered to address Council at the meeting.

Cr Weston said that a range of mitigation options have been identified to address any areas of concern.

“Both Rotary Clubs have been consulted and have agreed with the repurposing of the Rotary Shelter to make way for the redevelopment. Members of the Rotary Club will work with Council to identify an alternate location and will affect the repurposing of the shelter in another suitable location to the benefit of the community of Leeton,” said Cr Weston.

“In regards to the current Christmas tree in Chelmford Place which is in a poor state, Council will be seeking alternate options in conjunction with the “Light Up” Leeton Committee.

“Further, a number of impacts to traffic and pedestrian management will also need to be assessed to ensure both compliance and appropriate mitigation of any risks associated with the new design,” added Cr Weston.

It is estimated that the Chelmsford Place redevelopment will cost approximately $1.2M. To date, Council has secured $437,617 in grant funds towards the redevelopment costs for the redevelopment of the first island (near the memorial roundabout).

Missed the show? Catch up on Breakfast with Mandy here: