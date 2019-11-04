Chemical Scare At Melbourne Airport

Firefighters have responded to a report of an unknown substance on an aircraft at Melbourne airport this afternoon.

According to a report from the MFB, 20 passengers were evacuated from an aircraft after approximately 3 grams of an unknown substance was located in an overhead luggage compartment.

MFB Hazmat technicians wearing chemical splash suits took samples of the substance for testing.

Thankfully initial testing has indicated the substance is not toxic, but the MFB's scientific advisor will conduct further analysis.

Police and ambulance were also present at the scene.

