Chester Bennington's Grey Daze Bandmates Reflect On The Great Person He Was

Taking over MMM Hard N Heavy this week to play their new album Amends in full, American hard rock band Grey Daze remembered their late singer and mate, Chester Bennington.

Talking to Triple M's Brendo, the band drummer, friend and business partner of Chester Sean Dowdell remembers the singer as one of a kind, saying "Chester was such a special human being. He was a very compassionate human being. He was a very charitable human being".

Sean remembers the first time he met Chester as a young singer and being blown away by his vocal talent, saying "our jaws hit the ground (when he sang)". A year and a half later he become world famous with his new band Linkin Park.



Listen to the full interview:



The music world was shocked by the news Chester Bennington had taken his own life in July 2017.

If you or someone you know is feeling depressed, contact Beyond Blue: www.beyondblue.org.au

Amends by Grey Daze featuring Chester Bennington is out now.

More info: https://greydazemusic.com/

