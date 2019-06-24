Chicks At The Flicks Is Back With A Retro Screening!

Nobody puts Baby in the corner… So we’re putting you in front of the big screen to catch Event Cinemas Tuggerah’s latest instalment of Chicks At The Flicks, it’s a retro screening of Dirty Dancing! We’ll be giving our lucky lady listeners the perfect excuse to bring their girlfriends together to have the time of their lives on Wednesday June 26!

Set to the pulsating rock and roll songs of the early ‘60’s’, DIRTY DANCING is a romantic story about an awkward yet endearing 17-year-old girl who slips into womanhood during an eye-opening family vacation at a Catskill lodge in the summer of 1963. Caught up in the music and rhythm of the period, she falls in love with a charismatic working-class dance instructor who introduces her to the excitement of DIRTY DANCING.

What: Dirty Dancing Retro Screening - Chicks At The Flicks!

When: Wednesday, June 26th

Where: Event Cinemas Tuggerah

