Council Sack CEO

This afternoon, Mansfield Shire Council announced Chief Executive Officer, Mr Alex Green has been fired.

In a statement, the Council advised that after nearly 4 years in the role, they had invoked “termination by council” on Mr Green's position. and that "it has been an amicable separation".

The statement continued: Council made the decision during an item of urgent business during the Council meeting Tuesday 16 July 2019.

In recent months the 2019-2020 budget has caused division and debate about the best way forward. Mayor, Cr. Harry Westendorp said “As a Council we decided on this course of action and it was an agreeable decision between Council and Mr Green. We are grateful for his contribution to Council and the Mansfield community, and wish him the very best in the future.”

“We recognise that relationships have become challenging and our focus will always be on the wellbeing of the community and ensuring we continue to represent the interests of all. We believe this will allow Council to move forward and we will continue on the path of seeking a wide range of community feedback and input, taking this into consideration and making decisions that are in the best interests of everyone.

Mr Green said “I am departing the role with a degree of sadness. I feel the organisation has come a long way in how it engages with the community in a way that is fair and accessible to all residents. The decision is in the best interests of the community and Council.”

“The organisation has faced considerable challenges in modernising how it delivers services and the structures that every Council needs. Mansfield is in a considerably better position than it was and it is time for someone else to take it forward, supporting Council in the difficult role they have balancing the needs and wants of everyone.”

Mr Green went on to say “My proudest achievement was advocating with Councillors and successfully obtaining $3.4M funding for the dual court stadium in partnership with the High School. This will change the way Mansfield Shire residents play and participate in indoor sports and will be a great legacy for a long time to come.”

Mr Green will finish with Council 19 July 2017. He intends to spend more time with his family in the near future.

An interim CEO will be appointed by Council while the recruitment process for a new CEO commences.