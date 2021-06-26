Chief Returns To The Sat Rub With Some Kind Words From Sam Newman

The Saturday Rub for round 15 began with some BIG selection news!

With Brownless on vacation, it was revealed that the Chief is back on the Saturday schedule.

He received a warm welcome from the Saturday crew, and a surprise call from Sam Newman.

"Now Chief, I'm not the only one that's excited about your return." JB explained, before sharing a phone call he received from the Foss congratulating Chief on his comeback.

LISTEN HERE:

"Chief, you are a magnificent mammal!" said Newman.

