Chief Reveals He Has Joined Tinder AND Bumble

During a pre-game interview with Richmond's Tom Lynch, the boys asked whether or not he would be interested in joining Chief double-date!

The Friday team have done their best efforts to help support Chief's love life, they believe there's someone out there who should receive his affection.

"I think there's a double-date on!" Darce said.

As the interview with Lynch (who was all for the double-date proposal) came to a close, Dunstall revealed he has been doing his own work on online dating apps!

"It's ironic, after last week I had to do some soul searching ... So I went and signed up on Tinder." Chief revealed on The Friday Huddle.

