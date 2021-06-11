Chief's Slaughterhouse Targets Howie's Latest Name-Dropping Comments

On The Friday Huddle

Article heading image for Chief's Slaughterhouse Targets Howie's Latest Name-Dropping Comments

Chief has laid down the law surrounding Howie's recent behaviour on the Friday Huddle, and comments made featuring on the Dyl & Friends podcast.

He began by stating the advantages of working in the AFL media industry, saying "your humbled by some of the people you meet".

The slaughterhouse segment took a sharp focus on the Friday Huddle's co-host, explaining that Howie is on close watch due to some name-dropping behaviour.

"I think that's taken out of context." Howie replied.

LISTEN HERE:

