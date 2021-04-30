Chief Slams The Port Adelaide And Collingwood Guernsey Feud

Chief's slaughterhouse returned for another week, and he's not impressed with the coverage of the Port Adelaide and Collingwood guernsey feud.

The debate around Port Adelaide wearing the 'Prison Bar' guernsey for a one-off match is an issue that both Collingwood and Port continue to disagree over, and Chief has heard enough!

"I'm trying to get perspective around this," says Dunstall, "is this what is taking over the football world?"

