Child Airlifted To Hospital Following Car Fire

A child has been airlifted to hospital after becoming trapped in a burning car in the state’s mid-north on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3:30PM on Wednesday following reports of a Holden Commodore on fire on Gaplan Street in Whyalla Stuart.

Police were able to free the four-year-old boy from the car before rushing him to the Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The boy was then treated for severe burns to his face and body.

The young boy’s condition is currently unknown.

A team of fire cause investigators have launched an investigation into the car fire and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

