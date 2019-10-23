CHILD APPROACH: Man Wanted After Teen Approached At Sawtell Beach

Detectives are appealing for public assistance following a reported child approach on the Coffs Coast last month.

About 1pm on Sunday 8 September 2019, a 14 year old girl was with a group of young persons near the surf lifesaving club at Sawtell Beach.

One of the young teens observed an unknown man watching the group from the nearby dunes so they relocated.

About half an hour later, the teenage girl and four others started walking to town when she was approached by the unknown man.

Police have been told the man touched the teenage girl before she walked away and sat with members of the public until the group returned.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District were contacted and launched an investigation.

Detectives have released a composite image of a man, who was seen nearby at the time of the incident.

The man depicted in the composite image is described as being aged in his late 30's to early 40's, between 170-180cm tall, with an olive complexion and an average build, wearing an orange baseball cap, a short sleeve dark coloured sports jersey and board shorts.

He was last seen around the Sawtell Beach area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with any information which may assist detectives is urged to come forward via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.