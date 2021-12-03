Child Dies After Being Hit By Car In Sydney’s Inner-West

A three-year-old child has died after being hit by a car in Glebe on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to Glebe Street, near a childcare centre about 8:15am to reports that a child had been hit by a vehicle.

“On arrival, officers attached to Leichhardt Police Area Command were told a young boy had been hit by a car,” NSW Police said in a statement.

Tragically, the boy was found unresponsive and died at the scene.

A crime scene has been set up with a full investigation underway.

Glebe Street was closed off both ways throughout the morning near the intersection of Mitchell Street.

