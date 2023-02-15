Child Hospitalised After Being Hit By Bus Outside Of Sydney School

A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a bus outside of a south-west Sydney school on Wednesday.

Emergency services were called out Macarthur Anglican School following reports a child had been by a bus.

According to NSW Police, the boy was treated at the scene before he was transported to hospital.

"NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the boy at the scene before taking him to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition," they said.

"The bus driver, a 60-year-old woman, has been taken for mandatory testing and is assisting police with their inquiries."

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Macarthur Anglican School principal David Nockles released a statement to parents via email offering support for students impacted by the incident.

"The incident required considerable police and ambulance presence, including a helicopter," Nockles said in the letter,” he said.

"Many students, parents and staff witnessed the accident so I would encourage you to speak with your children and if needed provide support for them.

"Tomorrow morning we will hold age-appropriate assemblies where we can begin debriefing the students and provide pastoral care support.

"Your prayers are very much appreciated at this time of distress in our community."

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.