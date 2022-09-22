Child Hospitalised After Being Hit By Car In Ayr

A young child has been hospitalised after being hit by a car in Ayr on Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were called to a Queen Street home in Ayr at around 6:35PM on Wednesday night following reports a child had been hit by a car.

According to police, the child walked away from their parent and ran onto the road before being hit by vehicle.

Despite the car travelling well within the speed limit, they were unable to stop the vehicle in time.

Queensland Ambulance Service treated the victim for facial and head injuries at the scene before airlifting the child to Townsville University Hospital.

The child is now believed to be in stable condition.

