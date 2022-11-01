Child Seriously Injured By Falling Tree Branch In Sydney

A young boy has been hospitalised after being hit with a falling tree branch in Sydney’s west Pennant Hills on Monday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they attempted to treat the boy before transporting him to Westmead Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

The boy is believed to have been placed in an induced coma.

Following the incident, the NSW State Emergency Service have asked residents in the area to stay clear of trees and to tie down and secure any loose items at risk of being moved by aggressive winds.

“Saturated soils in the east bring an increased risk of gusty winds toppling trees and powerlines,” the NSW State Emergency Service said.

Winds of 63km/h were recorded in Sydney on Tuesday morning.

