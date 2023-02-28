Child Struck By Train In Adelaide's North

An 11-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after being hit by a train on Tuesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Tambeline Railway Station at Evanston Gardens at around 8AM following reports someone had been struck by a train.

Upon arriving at the scene, emergency services found the child in serious condition.

Paramedics treated the boy at the scene for more than hour before he was transported to Women’s and Children’s Hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

According to police, a number of teens were spotted running across the track prior to the boy being hit.

Passengers on the train were ordered to stay onboard as police and paramedics attended to the child.

Train services between Goolwa and Elizabeth in Adelaide’s north have been suspended with substitute buses now in operation.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

