Childcare Workers Demand Pay Rise To Tackle High Turnover Rate

Overworked childcare workers are calling for an immediate 25 per cent pay rise to address high turnover within the industry.

In its budget submission the United Works Union (UWU) said the pay rise was needed in the upcoming federal budget to ensure enough workers were in the industry as cheaper subsidies are introduced.

Experts say low-pay, average working conditions and inadequate government funding has led to the staff shortages – with an estimated 30 to 48 per cent leaving the industry each year.

UWU early education director Helen Gibbons told AAP it was difficult to retain workers in the industry, particularly as the cost of living increased.

"Low pay and high stress mean the best and brightest educators are leaving the sector in droves," she said.

"Educators are barely able to survive on the wages they are paid amid soaring cost-of-living increases.

“As a result, turnover is going through the roof and workloads are unacceptably high."

Last July, disability workers received a nine per cent pay rise on its minimum award wages while aged care workers in November were awarded a 15 per cent pay rise by the Fair Work Commission.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.